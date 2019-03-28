Resources More Obituaries for Betty Clouse Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Jo (Newell) Clouse

Obituary Flowers Betty Jo Clouse age 83, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away, surrounded by her family, on March 24, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center. Denison, TX. She was born on September 12, 1935 in Gladewater, TX to Ernest Acton Newell & Floy Elizabeth Linton Newell. She married S. V. Clouse on October 10, 1953 in Savoy, TX. She was a loving wife, mother and sister. Her greatest joy was doing for her family.

She is survived by her husband; S. V. Clouse of Pottsboro; children Joe Preston Clouse & wife Deborah of Pottsboro, Sylvia Ann Freyling of Frisco, Lisa Gayle Snyder & Greg of Pottsboro,, Robert Dale Clouse of Pottsboro; her brother Pete Newell & wife Clevie of Sherman;, twenty grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Donald Gene Clouse, three sisters and three brothers.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at 664 Lake Point Loop, Pottsboro, TX. Please contact the family for more details. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019