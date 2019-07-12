Betty Jo (Hendricks) Crisp entered into the Gates of Heaven on July 9, 2019 in Denison, at the age of 89. Betty was born on October 17, 1929 in Nida, Oklahoma to Cecil and Rosa Lee (King) Hendricks.

Betty graduated from Nida High School class of 1948 and later married Rev. Alfred 'Pistol Pete' on June 2, 1947 and they were truly blessed with fifty-eight years of marriage until Pete's passing on April 2, 2007. Betty was a dedicated pastor's wife and church pianist and she loved singing in the choir. Betty dearly loved her Lord and Savior, her family and she loved taking care of 'Pistol Pete'.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Nancy Ballard.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Jeana Belinda Crisp of Calera, and Lavada Lynn Banks and husband Mike of Calera; sisters, Theda Joyce Turner and husband Jessie Willard of Grand Prairie, and Margaret Sue Moore of Milburn; grandchildren, Jodi Clark and husband Adam Kainrad of McKinney, James Clark of Calera, Kristen Banks of Calera, and Charity Banks of Calera, and numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Durant, OK with Larry Metts officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memory Cemetery in Colbert, with Adam Kainrad, Matt Edwards, Terry Ballard, and Josh Vaughn serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown's Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.