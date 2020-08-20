1/
BETTY JO HURT
1933 - 2020
Betty Jo Hurt passed away August 16, 2020 from natural causes. She was 87. She was born on January 15, 1933 to Ruby and Dora Douglas of Farmington Texas. Most of her adult life, Betty was a licensed vocational nurse.
She is survived by one daughter, Beth Doty of Sherman, two sons, Allen Hurt Jr. (Lydia) of Colbert Ok. and Everett Reynolds (Judy) of Van Alstyne. Two brothers, Gerald Douglas (Jean) of Van Alstyne and RL Douglas of Farmington TX. Betty had twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Randall Reynolds, sisters Francis Morrison, little Bobbie Lou Douglas and husband Allen Hurt Sr.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
