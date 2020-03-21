|
Betty Jo Hyde, a precious soul and beloved family member joined her Savior in Durant, Oklahoma on March 18, 2020 at the age of 88. Family hour will be from 3-4:00 PM Sunday March 22nd at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
A church service in her memory will be at 2:00 PM Monday, March 23rd at the Caddo First Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Self officiating. Betty Jo's final resting place will be the Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Hyde is survived by her daughters, Paula Wingfield of Caddo, Oklahoma, Claudene Williams of Calera, Oklahoma, and Patty Hyde of Mead, Oklahoma, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 21, 2020