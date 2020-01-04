|
Betty Jo Thompson, 86, of Sherman, passed away on December 27, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 11:00am at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sherman. A reception will follow.
Betty Jo was born in Houston, TX to Bateman and Estelle (Pond) Hardcastle September 3, 1933. She graduated from John Reagan High School in Houston in 1951 and attended two years of college at Hanover College in Hanover Indiana. She married (Rev.) Robert Thompson on June 12, 1953 at Heights Presbyterian Church in Houston. They were married for 56 years until his death in 2009.
When her four children were a little older, with the family now living in Sherman, Betty Jo entered the workplace. She worked as a legal secretary for Cam Gillespie, with the State Health Department nursing home records division, and as a Travel Agent. Working for the Travel Directory in Sherman, Betty Jo and Bob led tours all over the world including to the Holy Lands and Egypt; following the Journeys of Paul through Rome, Greece and Turkey; exploring the roots of the Presbyterian Faith in Scotland; exploring the Reformation and attending the Passion Play in Germany; and much more. After retiring from the Travel Directory, Betty Jo worked on the staff at Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas in the Congregational Care office planning outings and trips for the Sr. Adults of the church.
Betty Jo was always very active in church. As a youth, she was a statewide officer in Christian Endeavor, the Presbyterian youth organization of the time. It was through this leadership role that she met her life partner, Bob. She put her own stamp on what it meant to be the "Preacher's Wife" in every church and community where Bob pastored. She participated in Presbyterian Women and was presented the Life-Time Membership award in 1994. She taught Bethel Bible Study, was a Stephen Minister, led a women's circles, and presented many programs to groups especially about their travels. She was ordained a Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian Church in 1982. In addition to these "formal" roles, she loved entertaining church members and church groups.
Betty Jo was also very involved with the Sherman Community Players (SCP) Theatre Guild, becoming a member of its board in 1971. As president of the Theatre Guild 1973-1974, and then as president of the SCP Board of Directors 1975-1977, she was responsible for establishing the SCP "Growth 80's" plan. These efforts resulted in the expansion of the Finley Cultural Center 1980-1982. In addition to these behind the scenes activities on behalf of the theatre, she had a few roles in theatre productions over the years.
Betty Jo is survived by Pamela Alderman of Richardson; Linda Montgomery and her husband Tim of Canyon Lake; Stephen Thompson and his wife Kathy of Van Alstyne; and James Thompson and his wife Joann of Sherman. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 17 Great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sherman Community Players, the Boys and Girls Club of Sherman or the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020