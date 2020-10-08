1/1
BETTY JOAN POPPLEWELL
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Joan Twyford Popplewell was born on April 8, 1930 in Sherman, Texas and entered God's Kingdom on October 6, 2020 peacefully after a long, full, and active life surrounded by her family. She was a member of Harvest Time Church in Sherman, Texas, and a devout follower of Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in passing by her loving husband, Jimmie Lewis Popplewell, who retired from the Dallas Police Department after 20 years of service, and 55 years of marriage. Betty is also preceded by her brother, Herbert Twyford. Betty is survived by her daughters, Christia Barrier of Rockwall, Texas and Ginger Hipps and husband Steve of Van Alstyne, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Pat Mitchell and husband Everett of Sherman. One of her greatest pleasures was spending time with her 4 grandchildren and her 7 great grandchildren.
She will be remembered by her love and devotion to her family and friends and her kind and peaceful spirit.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 PM at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. Rev. Irby McKnight will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Association. (ww5.Komen.org).
You may sign the online register book at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
West Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DANNEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved