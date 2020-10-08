Betty Joan Twyford Popplewell was born on April 8, 1930 in Sherman, Texas and entered God's Kingdom on October 6, 2020 peacefully after a long, full, and active life surrounded by her family. She was a member of Harvest Time Church in Sherman, Texas, and a devout follower of Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in passing by her loving husband, Jimmie Lewis Popplewell, who retired from the Dallas Police Department after 20 years of service, and 55 years of marriage. Betty is also preceded by her brother, Herbert Twyford. Betty is survived by her daughters, Christia Barrier of Rockwall, Texas and Ginger Hipps and husband Steve of Van Alstyne, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Pat Mitchell and husband Everett of Sherman. One of her greatest pleasures was spending time with her 4 grandchildren and her 7 great grandchildren.
She will be remembered by her love and devotion to her family and friends and her kind and peaceful spirit.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 PM at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. Rev. Irby McKnight will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Association. (ww5.Komen.org

