BETTY JOY GOUARD
HOWE–Funeral services for Betty Joy Gouard will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday October 24 at the First Baptist Church of Howe. Harold Finney will officiate. Burial will follow at Van Alstyne Cemetery with Cody Gouard, Clayton Gouard, Tom Gouard, Leon Thornhill, Terry Kirby, and Bruce Lamance serving as pallbearers. Mrs. Gouard, 88, passed away Tuesday October 20 at Focus Care of Sherman.
Betty was born April 1, 1932 in Aubrey to the late Leslie and Lillie (Wilson) Kirby. Throughout her life, she was deeply committed to her church and family. Betty was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Howe where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a former Cub Scout Leader and loved gospel music.
Mrs. Gouard is survived by her son Danny Gouard and his wife Linda of Howe; three grandchildren, Cody Gouard and wife Tina of Kennedale, Chrystal Gregory of North Richland Hills, and Clayton Gouard of Coats, NC; brother Jerry Mac Kirby of Howe; eight great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Gouard Jr; and brother, LB Kirby.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Howe at 100 Davis Street, Howe, TX 75459. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
