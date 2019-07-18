On July 15, 2019 Betty June Neel Pecoraro went to meet her Lord Jesus Savior peacefully and anxious to join her family in Heaven. Betty was a loving, kind, compassionate and faithful Christian. She had an infectious personality and sense of humor that was adored by everyone who was blessed to cross her path. Betty had the most loving and giving heart in always putting her family and others before herself. To know Betty June was to love her.

Betty was born November 15, 1931 in Colorado City, TX. She grew up in West Texas of which she was always proud. Betty was a very academic student and graduated from high school at the tender age of 16 and then graduated business college. She embarked on a long career with Southwestern Bell and retiring from Chevron Oil and Ingalls Shipbuilding. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed traveling and volunteering for the Sheriff's Flotilla along with many other efforts in her community. She was always the first to volunteer in her church to assist with cooking, vacation bible school and fund- raising.

Betty was predeceased by her parents Clyde and Ruby Neel, sister Shirley Isaac, sister Charlene Dodge and her loving husband Phillip Pecoraro of 38 years. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Phyllis Rainwater and Sherry Rainwater of Frisco; two sons, Randy Taylor (wife Karen) of Denison, and Ricky Taylor (wife MaryLeigh) of Moss Point, MS; grandsons, Ryan Taylor of Cisco and Jordan Taylor (Meghan) of Denver; step-granddaughters, Rachel Burrows and Lauren Montalvo both of Mobile, AL, brother Clyde Neel, Jr (wife Michele) of Frisco, sister Inez Coons (husband BC) of Bella Vista, AK, sister-in-law, Lois Taylor of Plano, TX; many loving nieces, grand nieces, nephews, grand nephews along with her sweet dog, Tinker Bell. Betty had many loving caregivers who all instantly fell in love with her and so graciously attended her which the family is grateful. We want to thank her personal caregivers, Peace Echefu and especially Joy Kuruwnne, who went above and beyond and were beside her up until she began her final journey home. Betty was beloved and adored by all her family and her many friends.

There will be a family viewing on Thursday, July 18 from 6-8pm at American Funeral Home, 4312 W

Crawford St, Denison, TX and memorial service held on Friday, July 19, 10 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church with burial afterwards at Fairview Cemetery. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 18, 2019