Graveside Services for Betty June Capehart Spann, age 73, of Allen, Texas will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Carson Cemetery in Ector, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Reverend Mike Burt will officiate.

Betty passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home in Allen, Texas.

She is survived by brothers, Billy Capehart and wife Madaline of Bonham, Texas and Ronnie Capehart of Garland, Texas; sister, Pat Lee of Garland, Texas; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store