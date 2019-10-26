|
Betty Lou Bullock-Cowley went to the Lord peacefully on October 19, 2019 in Austin, Tx. She was born December 12, 1933 in Honey Grove (Flagg Springs) to George Eugene Bullock and Ora Estelle Tolbert. She was a Fannin County resident for over 75 years. She was married to Hughble Leon Barnett of Bonham from 1949-1966, then to Richard Thomas (Dick) Cowley of Bonham from 1968 until his death in 2006, where they owned and operated Bonham Automatic Transmission. Betty is survived by one sister, Melba Barnett-Karapinar of Sacramento, CA; daughter, Janice Elaine Barnett-Cleere and her husband Ed of Cedar Creek, TX; son, H.Lee Barnett and his wife Nikki of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, J.B. Barnett of Virginia, Elizabeth D. (Lisa) Cleere of Bastrop, TX, Amanda (Mandi) Cleere of Bastrop, TX, and Megan Watt of Oklahoma City; 5 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nephews; nieces; cousins; and step-children. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; sister, Mary Johnson Samuels; and brothers, Price, Paul and James Johnson. Some of Betty's most favorite times were the annual elk hunting trips to Colorado with her husband Dick and his brothers and families, and the fishing trips to Alaska with Dick and granddaughter Lisa. Betty's wishes were honored and she was cremated and will be interred with her husband Dick at Veterans Cemetery in Dallas, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to the or the .
Published in The Herald Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019