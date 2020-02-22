|
BONHAM–Funeral services for Betty Lou Hunt, age 77, of Bailey, TX will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Bonham, TX. Bro. Dub Cash will officiate. Interment will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery near Leonard, TX.
Mrs. Hunt passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Joe Hunt of Bailey; sons, David Hunt of Bailey; James Hunt of Grand Prairie; Terry Hunt of El Reno; and Thomas Hunt of Wolfe City; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brother, Arthur Elledge of Plainview and sister, Rosie Tubb of Gober.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020