BETTY LOU JACOBSON
Betty Lou Jacobson, of Pottsboro, TX, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband; Richard Jacobson of the home, her children; Doug Jacobson & Jolene of Utah, Dee Jacobson & Barbara of Utah, Debra Gerber & Boyd of Utah, Denise Cosson & Donovan of Pottsboro, TX, Diana Morrison & Cliff of Plano, TX, Darla Lindstrom of Ft. Worth, TX, her brother; Lamont Bawden of Arizona, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.
No Services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 15, 2020.
