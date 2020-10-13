Betty Lou Meek Layman passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 in Denison, Texas. Betty was the first-born child of Alvin Allen Meek and Laree Higgins Meek on March 30, 1935 in Hagerman, Texas
Ross met Betty in Bells, Texas on a dare. She was dating a friend of his and Ross said to him "I'll bet you $5.00 she will go out with me!" And she did. In three months, Ross and Betty were married in her Grandpa Higgins home, both at the age 16. It was the best $5.00 Ross ever spent. On December 2020, they would have been married 69 years.
They built a wonderful life together, blessed by two children, Janiece and Allen. Betty was a lady of Christian character and virtue. She was generous to a fault and a loving, sweet woman. She was a giver, not only of gifts but she gave of herself and her time.
She loved her family and loved chasing grandkids going to ballgames, going to dance recitals, and stock shows. She tried to be there for every grandchild.
Betty and Ross thoroughly enjoyed camping and fishing together. Lake Texoma was a local favorite, often taking six grandkids there for a whole week, summer after summer. Betty and Ross camped with friends to Cooper State Park, Blue River in Oklahoma, and attending the gospel festival.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Laree Meek; great granddaughter, Holly Ann Glover.
She is survived by her husband, Ross Layman of Whitewright, Texas; daughter, Janiece Lankford and husband Mike of Whitewright, Texas; son, Allen Layman and wife Janna of Whitewright, Texas; granddaughters; Jennifer Sinor and Jason McCartney of Whitewright, Texas, Michelle Glover and husband Marcus of Honey Grove, Texas, April Whitmire and husband Aaron of Sherman, Texas, Amy Patterson and husband Wes of Howe, Texas; grandsons, Jason Lankford and wife Priscilla of Howe, Texas, Austin Layman and wife Savanna of Whitewright, Texas; great grandchildren, Morgan, Gracie, Nicholas, Lucas, Garren, Chelsea, Trevor, Dillon, Jenni, Katelin, Ross, Devon, Landon and Walker; sisters, Wanda Young and husband Bill, Lavern Westbrook and husband Mac, and Alva Bostic.
There will be a "come and go" visitation on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6 - 8 PM at Mullican Little Funeral Home at 754 State Hwy 56 E. Bells, Texas 75414. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:00PM at Kentuckytown Baptist Church. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Whitewright, Texas.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com