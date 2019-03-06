Home

Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
Betty Lou Weaver, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, March 3rd at Texoma Health Care Center in Sherman, Texas. She was born July 21, 1927 to James Albert and Opal Inez (Marcus) Burgess on a farm in rural Wheeler County, Texas. She graduated from high school and attended college at the University of Kansas. Betty was married to Pharon D. Miller who passed away on October 2018 at the age of 102. She was married to George L. Weaver from Detroit, Michigan who passed in Pottsboro, Texas December 2000. Betty spent the last 50 years of her life as a land owner and landlord. Betty was a born again christian and enjoyed viewing Jimmy Swaggart on TV. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, a twin brother at birth, two sisters Bobbie Burgess and Marge Williams. Betty is survived by her children; son, James R. Miller of Topeka, Kansas and daughter, Marlene Miller-Fusco of Dallas, Texas. Two brothers; Gene and wife Eunice Burgess of Bonham, Eddie Burgess of Amarillo, Texas and one sister Gerry Lyn Pendleton along with 7 nephews and 7 nieces. Services will be Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 11am with visitation one hour prior to service at Fairview Cemetery Chapel. Rev. Raymond England will officiate. In Leui of flowers per Betty's request make a donation to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries at www.jsm.org. Arrangements under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home and condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
