Betty Callaway Nichols, age 70 of Bonham passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born November 30, 1948 in Sherman to Jack Douglas Callaway and Virginia Dawn Simpson Callaway.

Betty was a graduate of Howe High School, where she was a cheerleader and basketball player, achieving All-District; she later attended Grayson County College. She married Craig Nichols on January 17, 1981 in Bonham. Betty was Head of Administration at the TXU Power Plant in Savoy, retiring in 2008 after more than 30 years. One of her greatest joys was crocheting baby blankets for her family and friends. She also loved all sports, especially basketball. She was an avid reader, loved to cook and enjoyed traveling before her illness. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at the hospital in Bonham. Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her most prized treasure above all. Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family and law enforcement family were the highlights of her year. She was of the Methodist faith.



Preceding her in death were her parents, Jack Douglas Callaway & Virginia Dawn Nelson; step-father, R.C. Nelson.



Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Craig Nichols; three daughters, Melody Welch and husband Chris of Charlotte, NC, Amy Bledsoe and husband Robert of Hutchinson, KS and Tammy Woods and James of Honey Grove; son, Michael Nichols of Bonham; five grandchildren, Dalton Hickey and wife Zabrina of Wasilla, AK, Dylan Hickey of Anchorage, AK, Matthew Brown of Bullhead City, AZ, Courtney Hickey of Littleton, CO and Hope Woods of Honey Grove; two great-grandchildren, Zayden Hickey and Evan Hickey of Wasilla, AK; sister, Dymetra (DeDe) Atherton of Burleson, TX; .; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ricky and Iris Nichols of Denison, aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Richard Wallace of Plano; and several nieces and nephews.

No formal services will be held for Betty. Cremation arrangements under the care and direction of Wise Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Fannin County Children's Center, 112 W 5th St., Bonham, TX 75418 or the American Lung Association or Hospice Plus.