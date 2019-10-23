|
Betty Lynn Laden O'Neal completed this life at age 90, on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Sherman, Texas. She was born on December 11, 1928, near Mount Pleasant, in the Green Hill community of Titus County, Texas, the daughter of Billie Ruth Talley and Troy Lee Laden.
Maternal grandparents were Sophronia Evelyn Bishop and William Thomas Talley. Paternal grandparents were Arzela Pearl Franks and Lawson Kelley Laden. Betty was proud to be a native Texan, and fifth generation Texas resident. She was a member of the Martha Jefferson Randolph Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Betty was a 1947 graduate of Sherman High School, and attended Austin College on a Kiwanis scholarship. While in school, she played the piano.
Betty worked as an executive secretary, and was known as a trusted fiduciary and an excellent manager of details. She treasured her years of service to the Office of Development, at Austin College. She also worked for employers in the Dallas area, such as Henry S. Miller Co., University of Texas at Dallas, and City of Plano. While working on a project at Rockwell International, she held a security clearance.
Betty was baptized at First Baptist Church, Sherman, in April 1944, and attended there for many years. While living in Plano for 17 years, she was a member of First Baptist Church, Plano. Betty's friends at church were a big part of her life.
Betty was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Wayne Saunders O'Neal. She met him in Sherman, at First Baptist Church, and they were married in June 1948. Wayne was born in the Basin Springs community of Grayson County and reared as a farmer; served in World War II; worked as a furniture salesman; and was a deacon at First Baptist Church, Sherman.
Betty helped family and friends with a quiet strength. She knew how to plan, stretch resources, listen, encourage, and persist. Whether a need was unexpected or lasted for years, she did what was necessary. Betty was Wayne's daily caregiver during his struggle with Leukemia, until his passing in January 2005.
Survivors include her daughter Rebecca Owen and husband Melvin of Durango, Colorado; son Barry O'Neal of Sherman, Texas; grandson Andrew Owen and wife Tricia of Portland, Oregon; grandson James Owen and partner Kelsey Mitchell of Denver, Colorado; grandson David Owen and wife Alana of Dripping Springs, Texas; great-grandsons Clark Owen and Benjamin Owen; and great-granddaughters Vivian Owen and Hadley Owen.
Dannel Funeral Home will assist the family, with visitation held at First Baptist Church, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Pastor Mike Lawson will lead the funeral at 11:00 AM, and a private family interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
The family appreciates the kindness and assistance of The Seasons at The Renaissance staff, particularly during Betty's final days.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019