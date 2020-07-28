Betty Payne went to her heavenly home Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Betty was born January 7, 1939 in Van Alstyne, Texas to Willie and Lilly Buck. She was one of six children. She married the love of her life, A C Payne, April 23, 1955. Together they had two children. Jeanne Anderson and Terrie Langford. Betty was a devoted Christian, mother, and wife. She attended faithfully at Woods Street Church of Christ where she loved and was loved by the congregation. She was a hard worker having retired from Texas Instruments after 30 years.
Betty is survived by daughter, Terrie Langford and husband, Tommy, grandchildren, Bryn Anderson, Jorden Langford, and Seth Langford, great grandchildren, Mariah, Isaiah, and Aislynn, sister Linda Miles and husband, Stan, niece, Brandi Perry and husband, Jay, nephew, Stan Miles Jr., and wife, Angie. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She will be missed as much as she was loved. She was preceded in death by husband AC, daughter, Jeanne Anderson, mother, father, three brothers, and one sister.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Woods Street Church of Christ in Sherman, Texas.
