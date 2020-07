Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Payne, age 81, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Terrie Langford, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister Linda Miles and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Woods Street Church of Christ in Sherman, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.

