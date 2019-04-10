Betty Ruth Young Bond departed this earth for her eternal home on April 8, 2019. She passed surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Denison, Texas on October 28, 1928 to George and Zola Mae Young. She graduated from Denison High School before entering the University of North Texas. Betty found the true love of her life when W.E. Jack Bond returned to Denison at the end of WWII. They were married August 24, 1947. Betty was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir. She later attended the First Presbyterian Church, also in Denison. After Jack's passing in 2009, Betty moved to Providence Village, Texas to be closer to her youngest daughter. She loved her new home and was extremely happy in her new community.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Young, as well as sisters Margaret Lewis, Marie Johns, Joy Coffin, and baby brother Charles. Left to cherish Betty's memory are her younger sister Shirley Krevics, children Steve (Toni) Bond, Lexia Bond (Jim) Grahs and Debra Bradshaw. She especially cherished her grandchildren Steve (Sandra) Bond, Jr., Chris (Amy) Bond, Bo Bradshaw (Rasheek Johnson), and Dr. Kristen Bradshaw (Donovan) Waw. She was also blessed with ten great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, all of whom she adored beyond measure. She also loved her many nieces, nephews and dear friends.



A special thanks to Dr. Vikyath Prakash who gave her such loving and special care. Special thanks also to her good friends Carol and Perry Pittman who were so generous with their time, support, and delicious meals. The entire family is so very grateful for the endless dedication and loving support given over the past decade by her caregiver Debra Bond Bradshaw. We are forever indebted.



Betty was the best Mother ever. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished in the hearts of her family.



Visitation with the family will occur from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, April 10 at Mulkey-Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton, and she will be laid to rest with a graveside service on Thursday, April 11, at 2 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. She would prefer that you dress comfortably while we celebrate her life.



For those desiring to make a donation in her memory, Betty was a supporter of the ministry Our Daily Bread (www.ourdailybreaddenton.org).



Dear Mother, Meme, Betty….until we meet again.



She always leaned to watch for us,

Anxious if we were late,

In winter by the window,

In summer by the gate.



And though we mocked her tenderly,

Who had such foolish care,

The long way home would seem more safe

Because she waited there.

Her thoughts were all so full of us,

She never could forget!

And so I think that where she is

She must be watching yet.

Waiting till we come home to her,

Anxious if we are late,

Watching from Heaven's window,

Leaning on Heaven's gate.

--- Margaret Widdemer Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary