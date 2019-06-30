|
DENISON – Betty Ruth Chisum, 86, of Denison, died Thursday at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bratcher Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Jodi Shires will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
She is survived by daughter Linda Lou Glover; sons Danny Leon Dailey and Lanny Dailey; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grand-child.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 30, 2019