Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Sadkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ruth (Duncan) Sadkowski

Obituary Flowers

Betty Ruth (Duncan) Sadkowski Obituary
Betty Ruth Duncan Sadowski, 88, of Kemp, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at UT Health in Athens.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday April 6, at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard with her son Mike Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Mike and Debbi Bartlett of Mabank, TX; her daughter and son-in-law: Nancy and Charles Englebretson of McKinney, TX; her son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Sherrie Bartlett of Houston, TX; her sister: Barbara Cobb of Camden, S.C.; her aunt: Helen Green of Leonard, TX; her 8 grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to the VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Street, Lawton, OK 73507.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.