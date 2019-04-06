|
|
|
Betty Ruth Duncan Sadowski, 88, of Kemp, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at UT Health in Athens.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday April 6, at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard with her son Mike Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Mike and Debbi Bartlett of Mabank, TX; her daughter and son-in-law: Nancy and Charles Englebretson of McKinney, TX; her son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Sherrie Bartlett of Houston, TX; her sister: Barbara Cobb of Camden, S.C.; her aunt: Helen Green of Leonard, TX; her 8 grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to the VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Street, Lawton, OK 73507.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More