Funeral services for Betty Strauser, 78, of Denison, are scheduled for 1:00 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home, Gainesville, with Pastor Michael Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gainesville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 25 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Strauser passed away October 22, 2020 in Denison.
Betty was born August 23, 1942 in Lewisville, AR to Riley and Onedia (Wheelington) Beason. She was married to Frank Strauser for 40 years. Mrs. Strauser worked for Gainesville Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. She was a supporter of Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church, Denison.
Survivors include: son Jerry Strauser and wife Teresa of Denison; son Anthony Strauser and wife Lafawn of Sanger; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and brother Danne Beason and wife Linda of Hammon, OK.
Mrs. Strauser was preceded in death by: parents Riley and Onedia Beason; husband Frank Strauser; son Frankie Strauser; brother Harless Beason; brother R.C. Beason; and sister Mae Perminter.
