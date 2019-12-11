Home

Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Rising Star Baptist Church
4216 Avenue M
Ft. Worth, TX

Betty Sue Owens Rist

Betty Sue Owens Rist Obituary
Bettye Sue Owens Rist, 83, of Ft. Worth, dies Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Stonegate Senior Care Center.
Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Rising Star Baptist Church; 4216 Avenue M in Ft. Worth. Pastor Ralph W. Emerson, Jr. will officiate.
She is survived by The Owens Sisters: Roberta C. Evans of Philadelphia, Penn., Jessie Holt of Sherman and Lillian Bogan of Wichita Falls, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brown, Owens & Brumley Funeral Home and Crematory in Ft. Worth.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
