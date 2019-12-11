|
|
Bettye Sue Owens Rist, 83, of Ft. Worth, dies Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Stonegate Senior Care Center.
Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Rising Star Baptist Church; 4216 Avenue M in Ft. Worth. Pastor Ralph W. Emerson, Jr. will officiate.
She is survived by The Owens Sisters: Roberta C. Evans of Philadelphia, Penn., Jessie Holt of Sherman and Lillian Bogan of Wichita Falls, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brown, Owens & Brumley Funeral Home and Crematory in Ft. Worth.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019