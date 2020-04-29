|
|
Betty Surratt-Weaver age 88, of Sherman, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, April 25th. For the past several years she resided at an assisted living Home in Mesquite,Tx.
On Wednesday, April 29th, beginning at noon friends and family may pay their respects at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Following will be graveside services at 1pm. at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.
Betty was born in Petersburg, Tx. In 1931 and was a graduate of Petersburg High, class of 1949. Betty was a longtime resident of Ralls, Tx. where she was a member of the Church of Christ for many years, and loved to sing and sang at many funeral services.
Betty was a nurse at Saint Mary's in Lubbock, Tx. Serving in the intensive care unit. Betty took great pride in taking care of others.Later when moving to Sherman she was a nurse for many years at WNJ hospital of Sherman. Betty was loved by all her fellow nurses and doctors. Betty was a faithful member of the Western Heights Church of Christ in Sherman.
Betty was well known for her cooking, her love and collection of ceramic roosters, and an active member of the Red Hat Society.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband T.E. Weaver, her parents, Hazel and Hardy Surratt, brothers Wendell Surratt and Harry Surratt.
Betty is survived by one daughter Deborah Mahany, of Cedar Hill,Tx and one son Hal Weaver and wife Kathy of Forney, Tx. Brothers Jerry Surratt and wife Janet, and Mickey Surratt and wife Connie. Also one niece and numerous nephews.
Betty is also survived by her grandchildren: Sean Welch, Marsha Leighton, Douglas Weaver, and Nicole Weaver.
Betty's great grandchildren are Brayden Welch, Sutton Welch, Conner Weaver, Chandler Weaver, Kaitlyn Leighton, and Nicolas Weaver.
Betty will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020