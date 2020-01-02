Home

Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Sherman, TX
BETTY THOMPSON


1933 - 2019
BETTY THOMPSON Obituary
Betty was born on September 3, 1933 in Houston, Texas and died on December 27, 2019 in Sherman, Texas.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sherman, Texas. Rev. Lisa Perkins will officiate. A reception will be held after the service at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian or the Sherman Community Players.

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home. You may sign the online guest book at dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
