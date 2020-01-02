|
Betty was born on September 3, 1933 in Houston, Texas and died on December 27, 2019 in Sherman, Texas.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sherman, Texas. Rev. Lisa Perkins will officiate. A reception will be held after the service at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian or the Sherman Community Players.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home. You may sign the online guest book at dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020