Served selflessly, gave generously, and loved whole heartedly. Our beloved Betty Ann Fellers Williams went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on May 29th, 2020. Betty Ann was born on January 10, 1936 in Camden, Arkansas to B.R. "Bill" and Myra Bernice Brown Fellers. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for her love of baking, golf and reading which included her Bible that she faithfully read daily.
Betty Ann graduated from Fairview High School in Camden, Arkansas in 1953. She then went on to graduate from nursing school at Scott and White school of nursing in 1956. Betty Ann served as a nurse from 1957-1978 at Madonna Hospital in Denison and then from 1979-1999 at Texoma Medical Center.
Betty Ann met the love of her life, John Kenneth Williams, Sr., in 1954. They were married on July 9, 1955. They were happily married for 57 years before John passed away in October of 2012. Betty Ann was a long time member of Parkside Baptist Church in Denison.
Betty Ann is survived by her son John K. Williams Jr. and Debbie, and daughter Brenda Lawler both of Denison, TX. Her nephew Steve Fellers and his daughter Rebecca of Arkadelphia, AR. Her lunch and church buddy, sister-in-law, Leslie Bentley and her daughter Martha Ann both of Denison. Her grandchildren, Cristi Shelton and husband Jeremy, Jason Williams and wife Courtney, and Patrick Crites and wife Angie. 9 great grandchildren Tucker, Everett, Henlie, Crimson, Jensen, Hudson, Savannah, Barrett, and Silas. Also, three loving sister-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Bernice Fellers, her sister Linda Cummings, and her husband, John Williams Sr.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10am at Cedarlawn Cemetery in Sherman, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Betty Ann's name to the charity of your choice.
Betty Ann graduated from Fairview High School in Camden, Arkansas in 1953. She then went on to graduate from nursing school at Scott and White school of nursing in 1956. Betty Ann served as a nurse from 1957-1978 at Madonna Hospital in Denison and then from 1979-1999 at Texoma Medical Center.
Betty Ann met the love of her life, John Kenneth Williams, Sr., in 1954. They were married on July 9, 1955. They were happily married for 57 years before John passed away in October of 2012. Betty Ann was a long time member of Parkside Baptist Church in Denison.
Betty Ann is survived by her son John K. Williams Jr. and Debbie, and daughter Brenda Lawler both of Denison, TX. Her nephew Steve Fellers and his daughter Rebecca of Arkadelphia, AR. Her lunch and church buddy, sister-in-law, Leslie Bentley and her daughter Martha Ann both of Denison. Her grandchildren, Cristi Shelton and husband Jeremy, Jason Williams and wife Courtney, and Patrick Crites and wife Angie. 9 great grandchildren Tucker, Everett, Henlie, Crimson, Jensen, Hudson, Savannah, Barrett, and Silas. Also, three loving sister-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Bernice Fellers, her sister Linda Cummings, and her husband, John Williams Sr.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10am at Cedarlawn Cemetery in Sherman, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Betty Ann's name to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.