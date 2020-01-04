|
Bettye Borchardt passed away on Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019 at a skilled nursing facility in Keller, Texas.
Her Survivors Include: Daughter: Rena Mahaffey, Keller Texas, Sons: Gary Borchardt of Quinlan, Texas, Larry Borchardt of Irving, Texas, Robert Borchardt of Fort Worth, Texas, ten Grandchildren and eight Great Grandchildren.
Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM on Thursday January 2nd at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A church service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday January 3rd at Old Church in Bennington, Oklahoma with Bro. Roger Speers officiating. Her final resting place will be the Bokchito Cemetery in Bokchito, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020