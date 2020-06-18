BETTYE JEAN WALKER
WHITEROCK–Bettye Jean Walker, age 74, left her earthly house and entered into her eternal home Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison following an extended illness.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12:00 PM (Noon) to 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.
The Homegoing Celebration for family and close friends will be Saturday -"HER BIRTHDAY" June 20, 2020 in the Whiterock Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 AM. Rev. Roger Jackson is the Host Pastor and Rev. K.W. King will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Whiterock Cemetery.
"FOR YOUR HEALTH AND OURS COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Whiterock Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
