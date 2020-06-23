SHERMAN – A Life Celebration, for Ms. Bettye Louise "Mimi" Ford, age 63, of Sherman, will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Progressive Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Bettye was born on February 15th, 1957 to Inez Williams and Herman Brown in Monroe, LA. She received her education in Long Beach, California, and graduated from the Long Beach Paramedical and Technical College for Medical Assistant. Throughout the years, Bettye dedicated herself to caring for others, whether it was as a care assistant in nursing homes where she frequently worked or for her own siblings and grandchildren whenever there was a need. Bettye transitioned from time to eternity, on Sunday, June14, 2020.
She is survived by her mother, Inez Williams (Sherman, TX); brothers, Robert Wallace, Marshall Wallace (Sherman, TX) and Ronald Gaines (Allen, TX); sisters, Terri Williams (Sherman , TX) and Sandra Cunningham (Baldwin Park, CA); daughters, Shonteé Hunter and Sandra Owens (Sherman, TX); grandchildren, Adagio Garnett, Zadrian Woodson, Xavier Woodson, Aniyah Jones and Elijah Jones (Sherman, TX); great-granddaughter, Marceline Garnett (Sherman, TX); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00am – 7:00pm at the funeral home. The Ford family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home, (903) 893-6110. Condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.