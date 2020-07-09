1/
BEULAH LOIS STARNES
Our beloved wife and mother went home to be with the Lord on July 6,2020 at the age of 80.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Pat Starnes, of Pottsboro; her daughter, Sherry Starnes Hooper of Crandall, TX; her son, Randy Starnes of Garland, TX; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Restland Funeral Home, 13005 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX from 3-6p.m. Gathering/visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10-10:45a.m. Graveside service will follow at 11:00a.m.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
