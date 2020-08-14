Beuna L. Stowe, a resident of Bokchito, Oklahoma, left this life on August 11, 2020 at the age of 95.

Mrs. Stowe is survived by her beloved son, Richard Bruce of Oroville, California, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the Old Church Cemetery in Bennington, Oklahoma with Pastor Jesse West officiating.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store