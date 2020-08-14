1/
BEUNA L. STOWE
Beuna L. Stowe, a resident of Bokchito, Oklahoma, left this life on August 11, 2020 at the age of 95.
Mrs. Stowe is survived by her beloved son, Richard Bruce of Oroville, California, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the Old Church Cemetery in Bennington, Oklahoma with Pastor Jesse West officiating.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Old Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
