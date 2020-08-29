1/
BEVERLY ANN BOWMAN
Beverly Ann Bowman, age 89, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Bowman is survived by her family, daughter, Belinda Hutchison of Pottsboro, TX; five grandchildren three great grandchildren, brother, Kenneth Haynes, of Nederland, TX; Michael Haynes of Nederland, TX; and sister, Sue Bardwell of Nederland, TX.
Mrs. Bowman was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2020.
