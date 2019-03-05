Resources More Obituaries for Beverly Covington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beverly Ann Covington

Obituary Flowers Beverly Ann Covington, 69, of Lubbock, Texas passed from this earth on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock.

She was the last child born to Alford Burley Covington and Charlisey Ann Burket Covington born on July 3, 1949 in Lamar County near Biardstown, Texas. Cremains will be interred at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lamar County, Texas at a later date.

Beverly was the granddaughter of William Harvey Burket and Roxie Ann Fagan Burket and King David Covington and Fannie Mae Owens Covington, all of Lamar County, Texas.

She is survived by her daughter Destiny Newell Brown and husband Kurt of Seminole, Texas and her two grandchildren Kameron and Delaney and her sisters: Mamie Gay of Amarillo, Betty Cole and husband Loyd of Bonham; Barba Covington McCarty of Paris and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother in 1960 and her father in 1971, a brother TJ Covington and a sister Marjorie Mooney.

She graduated from Bonham High School with the class of 1967 and attended Grayson County Junior College. She worked many years at Texas Instruments in Sherman. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019