Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
BEVERLY GAIL COLE


1947 - 2020
BEVERLY GAIL COLE Obituary
Beverly Gail Cole, 72, of Whitesboro, Texas entered into her eternal home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Gail was born on April 12, 1947 in Pilot Point, Texas to James Edward and Dorothy (Duncan) Richardson.
She married Joe Cole in Whitesboro on April 16, 1965. Gail worked for McMillian Auto Supply for over 25 years until they closed the business, she then went to work for Culpepper plumbing and was there
for the last 18 years. She enjoyed reading and working in her flower beds. Gail and Pat Goodwin attended the Azalea Festival in Tyler every year. She loved spending time with her family and especially the time with her sisters.
She is survived by her son, Todd Cole and wife, Judy of Whitesboro; daughter, Lesli Stewart and husband, Perry of Whitesboro; grandchildren, Loren and Ronnie Kemp, Sam and Kirstin Bussey, Courtney Stewart and fiancé John Cooper, Amber and Tim Wilson, Jeffery and Emily Golden, great-grandchildren, Addison, Epi, Kevin, Keisha, Tommy, Caityn, Clara Mae and Rowdy, siblings, Angela and Billy Lemons, Marchia and John Mordicai, Marc and Judy Richardson, in-law's, Sally and Jimmy Payne, J.B. and Barbara Cole as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Cole, parents, James and Dorothy Richardson, sister, Glenda Culpepper and brother, Joe Richardson.
Memorial services honoring Gail will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020
