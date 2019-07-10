Beverly Jean Pogue, 72, of Sherman, TX, passed away on July 3 rd , 2019 in Plano.

Beverly was born on Dec. 13 th , 1947 to Geneva and Carl Lewis in Ardmore, OK.

On Sept. 19 th , 1970 she married Lanny Pogue. They had 2 children, Derrick of Ardmore, OK and Kolin of Sherman, TX.

Beverly was preceded in death by both her parents Geneva and Carl, and her husband Lanny. She is survived by sons, Derrick and Kolin; three granddaughters, Jessica Sajda of Houston, Shelby J. Pogue of Ardmore, Okla, and Shelby N. Pogue of Plano. As well as, two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held for Beverly at the VFW hall in Sherman on July 13 th , between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.. This will be an informal come and go memorial with your chance to say your goodbyes and share some fond memories. Arrangements are under the assistance of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to Beverly Pogue's Memorial Fund, c/o GoFundMe.com Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019