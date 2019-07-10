Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Pogue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Jean Pogue


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Jean Pogue Obituary
Beverly Jean Pogue, 72, of Sherman, TX, passed away on July 3 rd , 2019 in Plano.
Beverly was born on Dec. 13 th , 1947 to Geneva and Carl Lewis in Ardmore, OK.
On Sept. 19 th , 1970 she married Lanny Pogue. They had 2 children, Derrick of Ardmore, OK and Kolin of Sherman, TX.
Beverly was preceded in death by both her parents Geneva and Carl, and her husband Lanny. She is survived by sons, Derrick and Kolin; three granddaughters, Jessica Sajda of Houston, Shelby J. Pogue of Ardmore, Okla, and Shelby N. Pogue of Plano. As well as, two great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held for Beverly at the VFW hall in Sherman on July 13 th , between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.. This will be an informal come and go memorial with your chance to say your goodbyes and share some fond memories. Arrangements are under the assistance of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to Beverly Pogue's Memorial Fund, c/o GoFundMe.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now