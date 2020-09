Or Copy this URL to Share

POTTSBORO–Beverly Jolene Stark, 61, died at her home in Pottsboro on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Beverly is survived by her mother, Sharon Stark; daughter, Kristy Marie Thompson; brother, Darrell Lynn Stark; sisters, Joyce Stark, Cynthia Stark and Shannon Stark and two grandchildren.

She was laid to rest at Georgetown Cemetery in Pottsboro.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store