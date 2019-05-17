Bill Arrington passed away at his home in Gunter on May 15, 2019 at the age of 80. Born on April 8, 1939 to Floyd and Raye Allie Arrington, in Sherman.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Raye Arrington; his three sisters, Viva Brinlee, Louise Cunningham, Isabel Cunningham; and his brother, Floyd Arrington. Bill is survived by Dawn Aloha, his loving wife of 60 years, married in Sherman, on June 4, 1959. Bill is lovingly remembered by his three sons and their wives, Tim and Shirley Arrington of Gunter, Billy Dean and Dara Arrington of Gunter, and Rusty and Rhonda Arrington of Gunter.

Bills' family was blessed with nine grandchildren Tim and wife Janica Arrington, Heather Cannon, Amber Arrington, Josh and wife Lindsey Arrington, Jacob Arrington, Tarah Arrington, Tristan Arrington, Torie Arrington, Jordan Arrington and fiancé CJ Ateek; two great-grandchildren: Carter Arrington and Fallon Sircelj; sister-in-law Mary 'Cat' Arrington; numerous loving nephews and nieces; and two future great-grandsons, Jaxon Arrington and Cash Arrington. Bill has been blessed with being called Papa by over seventy-five of his adopted grandchildren that he loved so much.

He served proudly in the U.S. Navy from June 2, 1957- February 9, 1976 and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He worked at Texas Instruments for 20 years and Hilltop Haven for many years, as well. He was a deacon of First Baptist Church of Gunter. He was a faithful servant, a dedicated husband and a loving father and friend. He really loved kissing all the ladies on the hand and telling them how pretty they were.

The visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Gunter on Friday May 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will also be held at First Baptist Church of Gunter on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with the burial at Gunter Cemetery following the service. The service will be officiated by Brother Scott Jordan and Brother Rick Ballard. The 'Pa' bearers will be Russell Vaughan, Tom Bowen, Lynn Corn, Mike Dophied, Kevin Gressett, Danny Miller, John Gamble and Darrin Brunner. Honorary 'Pa' bearers are Kyle Watson and Lane Dophied. A special thanks to Wilson N Jones Hospital for the amazing Veteran Service, Gunter Fire Department, Dr. Isaac and Marcie, and all of our wonderful friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FBC of Gunter, Mission Fund.

Published in The Herald Democrat on May 17, 2019