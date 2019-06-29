|
|
|
Bill J. Rodgers, of Durant, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Calera, Okla.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home Chapel in Durant. Ray Earley will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Highland Cemetery in Durant.
He is survived by his children, LaQuita Cobb of Mead, Okla, Anthony Kinnett of Frisco, and Christy Hill of Durant, Okla; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 29, 2019