Funeral services for Bill L. Edwards, who passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman with Rev. Jim Van Bibber, Hospice Plus Chaplain, officiating.
Bill was born April 17, 1937 to the late Lloyd Dee and Velma Bernice Edwards in El Centro, California. He Graduated from Rock Island High School, Rock Island, Illinois. He earned his Master's Degree of Administrative Studies from Southeastern Oklahoma State University; a Bachelors Degree of Science in Aviation from Southeastern Oklahoma State University; An Associate of Science Law Enforcement also from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. In his short career as a police officer he was named Police Officer of the year 1962 by the Tucson Arizona Police Department. In
1971 Bill accepted the position as Sherman Municipal Airport Manager in Sherman.
Bill served twenty years as Chairman, Department of Aerospace Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He was past Federal Aviation Administration Designated Pilot Examiner. Also, was active in various positions in the aviation industry requiring flight and management skills, including Advisory Committee member to Navarro County College Aviation program in Corsicana, and the proposed aviation program in Collin County Community College system in Plano. National Business Aircraft Association Member. Bill was the past chair of Public Affairs Committee School of Business. He
researched and prepared a VA training manual which was accepted by the Veterans Administration and the FAR 135
Operations Manual and 141 Flight Training Manual. Bill's flight experience includes 20,000 plus hours.
He dearly loved training the brightest young men and women in their quest to become commercial pilots for the major airlines and he kept in touch with his students throughout the years. Two years ago the alumni, staff and students honored 'Pops' at their reunion. He was so moved he couldn't speak...imagine that!
After retirement he became a real estate agent with Dean Gilbert, Realtors and Butch Fife Realtors. He served as President of Grayson County Rotary Club in 2006-2007. He received the Paul Harris Award in 2006. He was an avid
fisherman and hunter and in later years gave up the guns for bow hunting, because he thought that gave the bears and deer and even chance.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie; two sons: Brian Scott and wife Barbara of San Diego, CA, Mark Allen and wife Holly of Andrews, TX.; brother, Michael J. Edwards and wife Doris Ellon of Enterprise, Al.; two grandsons: Mark Gared and wife Priscilla of Corpus Christi, David Scott and wife Nicole of Las Cruces, NM; step-daughter Kimberly of Sherman; six great-grandchildren: Jill, Jeremy, Holden, Hutson, Mae Ellyn, Ester and one step granddaughter Molly and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Jean.
The family will receive friends after the service at the home of Dixie Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill's name to The Bill Edwards Aviation Scholarship Fund, 425 W. University, Durant, Oklahoma, 74701
Published in The Herald Democrat from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019