Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bill L. Edwards

Bill L. Edwards Obituary
Bill L. Edwards, of Sherman, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Sherman.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel in Sherman. Rev. Jim Van Bibber will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie; sons, Brian Scott (Barbara), and Mark Allen (Holly); brother, Michael J. Edwards (Doris Ellon); two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one step-grandchild.
Please visit the online registry at www.dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019
