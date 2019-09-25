|
Bill L. Edwards, of Sherman, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Sherman.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel in Sherman. Rev. Jim Van Bibber will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie; sons, Brian Scott (Barbara), and Mark Allen (Holly); brother, Michael J. Edwards (Doris Ellon); two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one step-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019