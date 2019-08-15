|
|
Billie Byrd Heironimus Montgomery, 76 of Denison TX, left this life Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Billie was born on April 21, 1943 in Sherman, Texas to Harold and Georgia (Miller) Heironimus. Her husband of 56 years Robin Burns Montgomery preceded her in death on September 8, 2018.
She is survived by her children, David Montgomery (Clare Williamson) of Fort Worth, and Diana (Richard) Prosper of Aliquippa, PA. Grandchildren, Ryan Prosper, Bradley Prosper, and Quinn Montgomery. Her nieces that she loved, Jan (David) Sutter, Sherman, Jeanne (Mike) Hunt, Austin, Cynthia Johnson of Tulsa, Carolyn (Ken) Craft, Dallas, and Angie (Johnathan) Sparkman of Tulsa. There are many other beloved cousins, family members and friends.
She lived in Dallas then Mesquite TX for 40 years. She worked at National Treasure Hunter League, Mc Shan's Florist but she was mostly a house wife and mom. Billie returned to Denison in 2003 where she enjoyed being with family, friends, renewing old friendships and making new ones.
Billie lived her life doing the things she loved, being with family, especially her three grandsons whom she loved watching when they participated in events as well as her many friends, gardening, quilting, participating in the Grayson County Historical Society as well as the Denison Historical Society, and Classic Film Group. Billie greatly enjoyed helping others and opened her home and life to many people in need. Her priority was never for herself, as she put all others needs first.
She will be missed by her beloved furry companions: Pepper and Sugar; also the many that left before her.
She chose to donate her body to UT Southwest in Dallas for medical science and research. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff in the emergency and ICU unit of TMC, and especially all the friends and family for their support over this past year.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019