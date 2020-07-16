SHERMAN-Billie Louise Clark Howard was born into Eternal Life on July 13, 2020, in Whitesboro, TX. She was the only child and daughter of devoted and loving parents, Fred Thomas Clark and Catherine Mae Lewellyn Clark. She was born in Sherman, Texas on Monday, October 6, 1930.
She married Earl Jefferson Howard on August 27, 1949 in East Sherman Baptist Church, Sherman, Texas. They lived in Sherman until January 1956 when they moved to Denison, Texas, following Earl's promotion with Piggly Wiggly.
Billie attended Jefferson Elementary School and graduated for Sherman High School in May 1948. Choosing not to attend college she enrolled in the Business School in Sherman until January 1949, when she was employed at the Retail Merchants Association for several years, retiring when Earl returned from military service. After the birth of their only child, Catherine Elaine, she then became a full-time homemaker, devoting her time to her beloved family.
In the years that followed, she was a member in the Denison Service League for a brief time, and both she and Earl were active in Waples Memorial United Methodist Church in the early years of their residence in Denison. In the 1970's she and Earl discovered and enjoyed Square Dancing for several years at Texoma Square Dance Club. After retirement, they also enjoyed traveling and genealogy, which led to a wonderful history of their families. This led to finding many ancestors and provided membership in The Daughters of the American Revolution, The United Daughters of the Confederacy, and The Colonial Dames of the CXVII Century.
Survivors are her husband Earl J. Howard, daughter Catherine Elaine Howard Talbott, son-in-law Daniel William Talbott. Grandchildren, Benjamin Daniel Talbott, wife Alexis Bennett Talbott, Justin Matthew Talbott, wife Katie Michener Talbott, Caitlin Melissa Talbott and Lauren Catherine Talbott.
There are 6 Great Grandchildren, Tyler Jacob Talbott, Layla Grace Talbott, Clark McCrea Talbott, Caroline Elizabeth Talbott, Wyatt David Talbott and Charlotte Kay Talbott. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Fred Thomas and Catherine Lewellyn Clark and her Father and Mother-in-law-Samuel Jefferson and Marcella Josephine Owens Howard
Services will be held under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home, in the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel, 619 North Travis, Sherman, Texas, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with interment to follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Sherman, Texas. Services will be conducted by Reverend Cheryl Murphy.
You may sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com