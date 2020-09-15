1/1
BILLIE JO MCGUIRE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BILLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services for Billie Jo McGuire, 98, of Sherman, who passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Wilson N. Jones Hospital, will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Todd Catteau of Park Avenue Church of Christ in Denison Texas will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Billie was born on February 14, 1922 in Sherman, Texas, to Chester Williams and Bessie Jane Williams. She was the youngest of six children and spent her formative years in Sherman, graduating from Sherman High in 1939. She met and married Billy Charles McGuire soon after finishing high school. They had two sons, Dan Richard and Barry Lee. Mr. McGuire worked for the Quaker Oats company and was transferred to St. Joseph, Missouri in 1957. After her husband retired, the family moved back to Sherman.
Billie was a devoted to her family and a wonderful cook. She loved her church and her grandchildren with a passion. Billie could crochet anything and has left many beautiful examples for her family to enjoy and cherish. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, son Dan Richard, and grandson Tyler McGuire. She is survived by son Barry Lee McGuire and wife Mary of Sherman; four grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DANNEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved