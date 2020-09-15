Services for Billie Jo McGuire, 98, of Sherman, who passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Wilson N. Jones Hospital, will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Todd Catteau of Park Avenue Church of Christ in Denison Texas will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Billie was born on February 14, 1922 in Sherman, Texas, to Chester Williams and Bessie Jane Williams. She was the youngest of six children and spent her formative years in Sherman, graduating from Sherman High in 1939. She met and married Billy Charles McGuire soon after finishing high school. They had two sons, Dan Richard and Barry Lee. Mr. McGuire worked for the Quaker Oats company and was transferred to St. Joseph, Missouri in 1957. After her husband retired, the family moved back to Sherman.
Billie was a devoted to her family and a wonderful cook. She loved her church and her grandchildren with a passion. Billie could crochet anything and has left many beautiful examples for her family to enjoy and cherish. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Billie was preceded in death by her husband, son Dan Richard, and grandson Tyler McGuire. She is survived by son Barry Lee McGuire and wife Mary of Sherman; four grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
