Billie Joe 'Bill' Woods, age 93, of Gainesville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Denison, Texas. He was born on July 21, 1925, in Celina, to Ina (Manes) and Grady Ross Woods. Bill married Edna Mae Woods in Celina on December 31, 1946. He proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines during World War II.

Bill was a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church in Gainesville and was a retired Captain of Gainesville Police Department.

Bill is survived by his sons Jerry Woods and his wife Marla of Gainesville and Terry Woods and his wife Pat, of Sherman; his grandchildren Jeremy (Sarah) Woods, Cody (Jamie) Woods, Jill (Mark) Linnell, and Cassie Cranshaw; his great-grandchildren Spencer Woods, Levi Woods, Grayson Woods, Lucy Woods, Luke Woods, Ella Linnell, Ethan Cranshaw, William Cranshaw, Leo Woods, and Eli Linnell; his brother Jimmie R. Woods and his wife Gladys of Flagstaff, AZ; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Mae Woods and his parents, Ina and Grady Woods.

A Funeral Service will be held at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 109 South Oklahoma St., Celina, Texas 75009 on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with a visitation starting one hour prior, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Cottage Hill Cemetery.

To convey condolences and submit an online memorial: TJMfuneral.com.