Billie Joyce Manhart Obituary
Billie Joy Manhart, 90, of Bonham, died Tuesday, November 16, 2019 in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Northside Church of Christ. Alan Lay will officiate. Interment will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her son, Charlie Manhart; sister, Peggy June Shinpaugh; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019
