WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Connor Cemetery
Dike, TX
Billie Phillips Obituary
Billie Phillips, 89, of Sherman, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Luella.
A family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Waldo Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Connor Cemetery in Dike, TX.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Montgomery of Luella; son, David Clifton of Luella; sister, Jewel Ringquist of Pottsboro; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 11, 2019
