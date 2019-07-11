|
Billie Phillips, 89, of Sherman, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Luella.
A family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Waldo Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Connor Cemetery in Dike, TX.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Montgomery of Luella; son, David Clifton of Luella; sister, Jewel Ringquist of Pottsboro; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 11, 2019