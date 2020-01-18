Home

BILLIE WILLIAMS Obituary
Billie "Bill" Renfro Williams, age 89, of Burr, Texas, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman, Texas
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton, Texas. Pastor James Smith will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife Nevis Joy Williams; brother, Thomas Callaway Williams; sister Reba Anne Durham; daughter, Laurie Williams, 2 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to the National MS Society.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020
