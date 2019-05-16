Services WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN 619 N. TRAVIS ST. Sherman , TX 75090 (903) 893-1101 Resources More Obituaries for Billly Stephenson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Billly Joe Stephenson

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Born in 1942, Billy Stephenson died Tuesday, May 14 peacefully in his home after battling an illness. He was born in Sherman to the late Walter and Carrie (Edwards) Stephenson and attended Sherman schools, graduating in 1960. He worked at Texas Instruments and MEMC for 32 years.

Billy will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the lake.

Mr. Stephenson is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia (Miller) Stephenson; daughters, Sheila Davis and husband Luke of Denison, Sherri Knobbe of Sherman, and Shelli Black and husband Chris of Houston; grandchildren, Brandi Stogsdill and husband Joshua of Denison, Ross Davis of Denison, Ryan Davis of San Diego, Courtney Hard and Caitlin Thomas of Houston; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Ella Stogsdill of Denison and James Dean Valle of Houston.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Billy Sean Stephenson; and grandson, George Thomas.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Home Hospice of Grayson County. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2019