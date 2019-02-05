Resources More Obituaries for Billy Johnston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Billy Albert Johnston

Obituary Flowers Funeral Services for Billy Albert Johnston, 49, of Whitesboro, Texas will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Terry Barnett. Interment will follow at Sadler Cemetery in Sadler, Texas. There will be a time of visitation held for friends and family on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Billy passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home in Whitesboro.

He was born on March 9, 1969 in McKinney, Texas to Richard and Nancy (McClellan) Johnston Sr. He was a Christian man and a jack of all trades, working mostly as a self-contractor. In his free time, he liked to fish, spending many a day on the lake or in Galveston fishing, or heading to the casinos. He never saw a stranger and would help any and all who needed him. Billy was a great husband and a very loving family man, an amazing PaPa to all the grandkids. He loved his family very much.

Billy is survived by his wife, Sheila of Whitesboro, son, Jason and wife, Brandi of Whitesboro, son, Robert of Trenton, son, Anthony of Whitesboro, son, Blayne of Whitesboro, son, Richard of Whitesboro, son, Tyler of Whitesboro, seven grandchildren, Addison, Amellia, Mason, Payton, Bradley, Wyatt and Jaxon. His parents, Richard and Nancy Johnston, brother, Richard Johnston Jr. and wife, Connie, brother, Jamie Johnston and wife, Debra, brother, Eric Johnston and wife, Chasity, sister, Edwina Seeton and husband, Bobby, sister, Tammie Oliver and husband, Kenneth, brother, Jason Johnston and wife, Tera, numerous nieces and nephews as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Pallbearers will be Richard "Bubba" Johnston, Jason, Charlie Petty, Gary Petty, Eric Johnston, Jamie Johnston, Terry Hammer, and Brad Hammer.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Johnston, brother-in-law, William Petty and brother-in-law, Lewis Petty.

To sign the online registry, go to www.meadorfuneral.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries