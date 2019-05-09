|
Billy Arthur Mickle, of Durant, died May 6 2019.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. May 10 at First Baptist Church in Durant, Okla. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by wife Fan Mickle; son and family, Matt, Raye, and Wade Mickle, all of Durant, Okla; sister, Elizabeth Price of Enid, Okla; and brother Mike Mickle of Bettendorf, IA.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2019
