Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Durant, OK
1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Billy Arthur Mickle Obituary
Billy Arthur Mickle, of Durant, died May 6 2019.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. May 10 at First Baptist Church in Durant, Okla. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by wife Fan Mickle; son and family, Matt, Raye, and Wade Mickle, all of Durant, Okla; sister, Elizabeth Price of Enid, Okla; and brother Mike Mickle of Bettendorf, IA.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2019
